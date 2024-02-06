Margate

Police investigating after car ends up in pool at Margate home

The incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 62nd Terrace

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a car ended up in the backyard pool at a home in Margate Tuesday.

The incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 62nd Terrace. Footage from Chopper 6 showed the car completely submerged in the pool.

Margate Police officials said when officers and fire rescue crews arrived, they found the homeowner's car in the pool.

No injuries were reported. Police said they're investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Margate
