Police Investigating After Man Shot in NW Miami-Dade

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 77th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon that left a man hospitalized.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 77th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said the man was standing in the area when someone opened fire and shot him.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where his condition was unknown.

Officials said they don't know the motive for the shooting or who shot the man but it remained under investigation.

