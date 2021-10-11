Police Investigating After Man's Body Found in Field in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in an agricultural field in southwest Miami-Dade Monday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the body was found in the field in the 24300 block of Southwest 152nd Avenue. The victim's identity wasn't released.

The county medical examiner will be examining the body to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information was available.

