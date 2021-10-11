Miami-Dade County

Police Investigating After Man's Body Found in Field in SW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in an agricultural field in southwest Miami-Dade Monday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the body was found in the field in the 24300 block of Southwest 152nd Avenue. The victim's identity wasn't released.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The county medical examiner will be examining the body to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information was available.

Local

Florida Keys 13 mins ago

22 Cubans Make Landfall in Florida Keys on 2 Separate Makeshift Boats

NBC 6 Responds 2 hours ago

Health Experts Offer Tips for Safer Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountySouth Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us