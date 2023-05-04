Police Investigating After Tallahassee Man Fatally Shot in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a man dead last month.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 8th in the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Police on Thursday identified the victim as 40-year-old Jermaine Montique, a resident of Tallahassee.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.