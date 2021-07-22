Police Investigating Alleged Arson in Hollywood Apartment

Police are investigating an early morning fire that broke out inside a Hollywood apartment, calling it an alleged arson.

Crews arrived at the scene, located at 200 Berkley Road, just after 4 a.m. and found the apartment in flames.

Two officers from the Hollywood Police Department were treated for smoke inhalation after they rushed inside to help the residents escape. Both officers are expected to be okay.

A dog inside the apartment died, but officials have not released any additional information on injuries at this time or how many apartments in total were impacted.

