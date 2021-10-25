Police Investigating Death Near FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus

Police conducted a death investigation Monday in North Miami near Florida International University's Biscayne Bay campus.

FIU said in a statement on Twitter that an incident near Sole Mia Way and NE 151st Street was causing traffic delays.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A single westbound lane was open to traffic, but FIU cautioned police may temporarily close all lanes for the investigation.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a yellow tarp on the ground. Miami-Dade Police have not released any details.