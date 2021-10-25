North Miami

Police Investigating Death Near FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus

Police conducted a death investigation Monday in North Miami near Florida International University's Biscayne Bay campus.

FIU said in a statement on Twitter that an incident near Sole Mia Way and NE 151st Street was causing traffic delays.

A single westbound lane was open to traffic, but FIU cautioned police may temporarily close all lanes for the investigation.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a yellow tarp on the ground. Miami-Dade Police have not released any details.

