Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash in Margate

Police in Margate are investigating a reported fatal car crash Monday morning.

The crash took place in the area of the 100 block of Rock Island Road. One car was at the scene heavily damaged with a yellow police tarp covering part of the damage.

One body was removed from the scene, but police have not released any information on the victim's identity.

Investigators have not released details on the crash at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates