Police investigating Miami shooting that left 4 people hospitalized

All of the victims were reported to be alert and stable, police said

Police are investigating a shooting in a Miami neighborhood that left four people hospitalized Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 59th Street in Liberty City after receiving a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 1:20 p.m., Miami Police officials said.

Three victims were found and brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital by fire rescue crews. A fourth victim drove themselves to the hospital.

All of the victims were reported to be alert and stable, police said. Their identities haven't been released.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers at the scene blocking off a roadway.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

