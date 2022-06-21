Police Investigating Nazi Symbols Spray Painted on North Florida Dam

Police in a north Florida are investigating two Nazi symbols spray-painted on the side of a dam.

A reporter for NBC affiliate WJHG-TV went to the Deer Point Dam in Panama City and saw a swastika and two lightning bolts with the phrase 'Nar Town 317.'

The Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff's Office were notified and an investigation was launched.

”I was very surprised because I feel like this community is a very loving community and there’s not a lot of hate, so to see that is very disappointing. It’s unacceptable,” resident Amy Goodwin said.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.