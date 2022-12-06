Police Investigating Possible Hit-and-Run After Body Found Along Miramar Roadway

Police are investigating after a body was found along a roadway in Miramar Tuesday morning.

Miramar Police officials said the body was discovered on the side of U.S. 27, near the 3000 block.

Footage showed the body covered by a yellow tarp on the side of the roadway.

The victim's identity wasn't released.

Police said the incident remains under investigation but it appears to be a pedestrian hit-and-run.

