Broward

Police Investigating Shooting, Fake Abduction Call in Coral Springs

Chopper footage showed a large police presence over the scene near Coral Springs Drive and Westview Drive

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating both a fake abduction call and a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning inside a Coral Springs neighborhood.

Chopper footage showed a large police presence over the scene near Coral Springs Drive and Westview Drive, where the Incidents took place just before 7 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, a girl called in a fake abduction near the scene but was determined to be safe. She will not be charged at this time.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

THE 6IX: Bill Brings Online Sales Tax to Florida, Local Leaders React to Chauvin Verdict

Earth Day 3 hours ago

Earth Day 2021: Events Scheduled Thursday Across South Florida

Separately and unrelated, police responded to a man who was shot in the foot. Officer did not release the man's condition at this time.

Officials did not release the identity of either person involved at this time, but added there is no threat to the community and schools have reopened in the area.

This article tagged under:

BrowardshootingCoral Springs
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us