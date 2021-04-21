Police Investigating Shooting, Fake Abduction Call in Coral Springs

Police are investigating both a fake abduction call and a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning inside a Coral Springs neighborhood.

Chopper footage showed a large police presence over the scene near Coral Springs Drive and Westview Drive, where the Incidents took place just before 7 a.m.

According to police, a girl called in a fake abduction near the scene but was determined to be safe. She will not be charged at this time.

Separately and unrelated, police responded to a man who was shot in the foot. Officer did not release the man's condition at this time.

Officials did not release the identity of either person involved at this time, but added there is no threat to the community and schools have reopened in the area.