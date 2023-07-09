Police investigating shooting in Hollywood neighborhood that left one person injured

Police are investigating a incident Sunday in Hollywood that resulted in a person being shot.

Officers reported arrived at the scene of Fillmore Street and North 26th Avenue just before 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. No information was released on the shooter at this time or details surrounding the shooting.

