Suspect sought after 2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting in Miami neighborhood

Police are investigating a triple shooting in a Miami neighborhood that left two people dead and a third injured Tuesday afternoon.

Miami Police officials said officers responded after they received ShotSpotter alerts that multiple shots were fired in the area of Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue in Model City.

"I just heard the gunshots go off. I thought they were shooting at my house so I jumped on the floor," a nearby resident told NBC6

When officers arrived they found one person who was dead at the scene, officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be a body inside a car with a yellow tarp covering the driver's side door.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: PIO is en route to the area of NW 10 Ave. and NW 55 St. and NW 10 Ave and NW 62 St. due to a shooting investigation. PIO is en route. Media Staging area will be NW 10 Ave. and NW 61 St. A second Media Staging area will be at NW 9 Ave and NW 55 Terr. MV pic.twitter.com/zesYxElIsa — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2024

Officials said two other victims with gunshot wounds drove themselves to a nearby police station at Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.

One of those people later died at the hospital. The third victim was in stable condition.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved or said what led to the shooting, but said they're investigating the incident.

"This happened broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon. This is a moment when we’re asking the community please, if you saw something, if you know something, come forward, help us," Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.