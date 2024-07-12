Police investigation underway in Hialeah; woman saw bleeding man and called 911

A police investigation was underway in Hialeah Friday morning.

The scene was at Palm Avenue and East 12th Street. The investigation seemed to be focused outside a jewelry store.

A woman said she stumbled upon the victim and ran down the street to call police.

“I was walking this way, and I see the guy on the floor,” Judy Rodriguez said. “I see the bleeding so I didn’t get close to it, and I call 911.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Rodriguez said she ran to the gas station and asked for a phone, since she didn't have hers.

"I was scared," she said. "There was people passing by and nobody helped."

Rodriguez said she thought the man was dead, but when first responders arrived, she saw him move.

Authorities have not confirmed the conditions of any possible victims.

A man who lives nearby named Carlos said his wife heard at least one gunshot at around 2 or 3 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updated.