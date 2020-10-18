Police-Involved Shooting in Sunrise Leaves One Dead

Sunrise

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one person dead in Sunrise early Sunday.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene on Northwest 104th Avenue on Saturday evening after a woman called to report that her 56-year-old ex-husband was threatening to commit suicide and harm anyone that came to his residence.

Sunrise police arrived at the man's apartment complex, which is "densely populated with senior citizens," officials said. Close to 1 a.m., officers attempted to call the man and were unable to reach him.

They were finally able to make contact with him through an open window of his apartment, and officers claim that the man made direct threats and warned that he was heavily armed.

At one point, the man allegedly displayed a long rifle and pointed it at police, who were about 15 feet away in the stairwell, officials said. One of the policemen immediately fired three rounds from his gun, and the man was pronounced dead in his residence.

Multiple firearms were discovered in the man's apartment, officials said. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the case, and the identity of the man has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

