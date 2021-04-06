Woman Who Shot at Officers Killed by Police During Eviction at Miami Apartment Building

A woman who opened fire on some officers who were in the process of evicting her from her Miami apartment building was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed the shooting happened at the Brickell 1st building in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said members of the department's eviction task force were at the building as part of the eviction process when the woman fired at officers.

Officers returned fire, hitting the woman. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"I'm very thankful that my officers are okay, and no members of the community were injured due to the actions of this person," Ramirez said.

Footage showed several officers at the scene. Witnesses said they saw one person being placed into the back of an ambulance.

No other details were immediately known.

