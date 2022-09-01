Police Looking for Woman Believed to be Involved in $500K Watch Theft in Miami

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera who they say may be involved in the theft of over $500,000 worth of watches.

MDPD said the incident took place on July 26th, when the victim was in town for an event at a hotel. The victim, identified by police as a jewelry vendor, traveled to a shopping center in the 7700 block of West Flagler Street.

Police said the victim was approached by three suspects wearing ski masks and gloves. One of the suspects confronted the victim with a knife and an altercation took place, with the group taking the victim's suitcase containing the watches.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV and were not identified. The victim's condition after the incident was not released.

MDPD released video of a woman at the event with the victim who they say may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.