Police Release Bodycam Footage of 1-Year-Old-Girl's Rescue in Hillsborough County

Officials have released the body cam footage from the moment a one-year-old girl was rescued after having gone missing in Hillsborough County.

Tinnley West had been the subject of an AMBER Alert before she was located Tuesday, a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The girl had reportedly been sleeping in the back of her family's car when a suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and drove off.

She was located unharmed inside the car about three miles away in the parking lot of St. Andrews Methodist Church. Body cam footage shows Master Corporal John Seale identifying the car and pulling the girl out.

"We are so thankful for Master Corporal Seale and the countless deputies who worked tirelessly to locate Baby Tinnley West and reunite her with her family," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the press release. "It was a privilege to personally thank him today for his diligence and job well done."

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Detectives continue to search for the suspect, who was also caught on home surveillance video before the incident.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.