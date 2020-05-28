Broward

2 People Killed in Deadly Morning Crash in Tamarac

Deputies arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and West Commercial Boulevard

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene of a deadly early morning multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Tamarac.

Deputies arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and West Commercial Boulevard where they say a truck struck another car that had four people inside.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved with chopper footage showing both at the scene with heavy damage when it arrived hours later.

Two people in the car were killed with one dying at the scene and another on the way to the hospital. Deputies did not release the condition of the two others inside or the driver of the truck.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time as the investigation continues.

