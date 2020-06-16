Miami

Police Respond to Multiple Gunshots Near Miami Condo Building

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police responded after several shots were fired near a condominium building in Miami Tuesday afternoon.

The gunshots were reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and North Bayshore Drive near Edgewater, Miami Police officials said.

Officials said officers responded and noticed a car trying to flee the area. The officers were able to find five or six people of interest, and took one suspect into custody at the building, officials said.

No gunshot victims were found and officers haven't recovered a weapon, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Miami-Dade 28 mins ago

Man Facing Arson Charges for Allegedly Setting Fire at Gas Station

Publix 2 hours ago

Publix Employees Barred From Wearing Black Lives Matter Face Masks: Report

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us