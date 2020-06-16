Police Respond to Multiple Gunshots Near Miami Condo Building

Police responded after several shots were fired near a condominium building in Miami Tuesday afternoon.

The gunshots were reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and North Bayshore Drive near Edgewater, Miami Police officials said.

Officials said officers responded and noticed a car trying to flee the area. The officers were able to find five or six people of interest, and took one suspect into custody at the building, officials said.

PIO is en route to the area of 17 St. and N. Bayshore Dr. Officers are currently conducting an investigation after hearing shots fired in the area. Officers have closed 17 St and N. Bayshore Dr. as they search for any possible suspect(s) and victim(s). Please, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fG9XfUc6kR — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 16, 2020

No gunshot victims were found and officers haven't recovered a weapon, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

