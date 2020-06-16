Police Respond to Multiple Gunshots Near Miami Condo Building

Police responded after several shots were fired near a condominium building in Miami Tuesday afternoon.
The gunshots were reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and North Bayshore Drive near Edgewater, Miami Police officials said.
Officials said officers responded and noticed a car trying to flee the area. The officers were able to find five or six people of interest, and took one suspect into custody at the building, officials said.
No gunshot victims were found and officers haven't recovered a weapon, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately known.
