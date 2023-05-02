Police Respond to Swatting Calls at Multiple South Florida College Campuses

Police were responding to swatting calls at multiple South Florida college campuses Tuesday.

The incidents began with a report of a false active shooter at Florida International University's main campus in Miami-Dade.

FIU Alert Update: This morning @FIUPOLICE received reports of an active shooter in AHC 3. Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search.

There is no danger to anyone on campus.

The call appears to be false. — FIU (@FIU) May 2, 2023

Police swarmed the campus and evacuated multiple buildings before determining the report was a hoax.

At City College Hollywood, police responded to what they called a swatting call at the building at 6565 Taft Street.

Footage showed multiple officers surrounding the college to investigate.

No injuries were found to students or staff during the incident, Hollywood Police officials later said.

Fort Lauderdale Police also responded to a "suspicious call" at a building on Las Olas Boulevard that houses Florida Atlantic University and Broward College.

#FLPD officers are responding to 111 East Las Olas Boulevard after receiving a suspicious call. We are working to confirm the validity of the call as well as the ensuring the safety of everyone in the area. We will update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/GEsAsD4S8j — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) May 2, 2023

"We are working to confirm the validity of the call as well as the ensuring the safety of everyone in the area," police tweeted. "We will update as soon as we have more information."

Police later said they'd cleared the building and didn't find evidence of a shooting or anyone injured.

#FLPD #Update ALL CLEAR: Officers have finished clearing the building and did not locate anyone with injuries or any evidence of a shooting. The investigation into the source of the call is still ongoing. Thank you all for your patience and cooperation. — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) May 2, 2023

Further north, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Palm Beach County, officials said they also received a false call of an active shooter.

May 2, 2023: An individual called the police falsely stating there was an active shooter on the WPB campus. Police immediately responded. We are grateful campus is safe & for the quick action of the West Palm Beach Police Department, the FBI & PBA’s Department of Public Safety. pic.twitter.com/l82IZxznmE — Palm Beach Atlantic (@PBAUniversity) May 2, 2023

Indian River State College also received a hoax call of an active shooter Tuesday at their campus in Fort Pierce.

IRSC campuses are safe. A call received by 911 claiming there was an active shooter on Massey Campus was a hoax. We thank the members of our local law enforcement community and IRSC Public Safety for their prompt support during the incident. — Indian River State College (@IRSCTheRiver) May 2, 2023

Hundreds of cases of swatting occur annually, with some using caller ID spoofing to disguise their number. The goal is to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address.