Police Search for Driver After Man on Tricycle Killed in Hit-and-Run in NW Miami-Dade

A family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver who struck and killed a man on his tricycle in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 on Northwest 32nd Avenue near 30th Street. Ignacio Millian, 66, was riding his tricycle when he was struck by a grey, four-door vehicle. The driver did not stop.

"Maybe the driver didn't know what he did, so that's what we're asking, and if by saying this he's able to recognize, to acknowledge that he was the one that was behind the wheel on this car, please come to the police department," Alejandro Capote, the victim's grandson-in-law, said during a news conference Tuesday.

Police said it's possible the driver didn't know they had hit someone.

"It's a possibility that the driver does not know that they made contact with the bicyclist, so we're asking for the family to please, if you have any damage to the side of your vehicle, whether you know or not know what happened to it, please contact Miami-Dade Police Department," said Det. Michael Quiñones, who is heading the investigation.

Millian's family said he used his tricycle to run errands and would never ride it at night. He had moved to South Florida from Cuba six years ago and lived a quiet life.

There's a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.