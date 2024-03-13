Police search for driver after principal's brother killed in Little Havana hit-and-run

A Miami family is in shock after a hit-and-run in Little Havana left a man dead and has police searching for the driver.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday as the man was crossing Southwest 8th Street near Southwest 8th Court.

Police said the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the car, which fled the scene.

Surveillance video showed the car hit the man and keep going.

Family members identified the victim as Tomas Brito. He had just turned 40 last week and leaves two teenage kids behind.

His brother, Humberto Brito, is the principal of Nautilus Middle School in Miami Beach. He said the family is devastated by the loss.

"The fact that it was a hit-and-run and that this person, this individual who's still out there, has not been apprehended or identified," Humberto Brito said. "If they would have stopped instead of just hitting my brother and leaving him bleeding on the ground, lifeless, pretty much, maybe he would still be alive today instead of them hitting him and leaving him on the ground for dead."

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them.