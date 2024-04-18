Police search for man accused of filming woman in Hialeah Goodwill dressing room

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of illegally recording a woman while she was in the fitting room of a Goodwill store in Hialeah.

The incident happened back on March 3 at the Goodwill at 4410 West 16th Avenue.

According to Hialeah Police, the suspect had been waiting for a woman to occupy one of the fitting rooms.

Once the 49-year-old victim entered an adjacent locker room, the man allegedly placed his hand on the door and began recording her with his cell phone.

Credit: Hialeah Police Department

"The woman noticed the presence of the man and left the locker room in search of help. The subject took advantage of the situation to flee the store," Hialeah Police spokesman Eddie Rodríguez said. "The victim was treated at the scene. She had entered the store with the intention of buying clothes, without imagining that she would be a victim of this crime."

According to the description provided by the authorities, the suspect was seen wearing a t-shirt with a logo, possibly from a university, light pants and has braids in his hair.

Police have asked the public to review the images and videos they’ve provided of the suspect to hopefully identify him.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.