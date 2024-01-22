Police search for man accused of sexually battering teen girl in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a man who they said sexually battered a teenager Sunday night.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of 1400 S. Flamingo Road.

The preliminary investigation found that a 17-year-old girl was walking along the roadway when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hands and pulled her into the bushes.

The suspect then fled the scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man with dark skin and between 20 and 30 years old. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black jeans.

Police urge anyone with information on the incident or who can identify this suspect to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.