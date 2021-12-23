Police Search For Missing Hialeah-Miami Lakes Teen

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from Hialeah-Miami Lakes.

Emma Elizabeth Rivera, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, December 14 at Hialeah/Miami Lakes Senior High School at around 10 a.m.

Rivera is about 5'2" and weighs about 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you see or know of Emma Rivera's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, Detective Steven Rovira at 305-995-COPS, email mdspdgiu@dadeschools.net or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.