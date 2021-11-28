North Miami Beach

Police Search for Possible Endangered North Miami Beach Teen

The North Miami Beach Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl that is believed to be endangered.

Jeimy Henrriquez was playing a video game and started chatting with an unknown suspect who later picked her up in her home on Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

Henrriquez called her mother at about 10 p.m. and detectives were able to locate the call back to North Carolina.

On the call, Henrriquez was crying and said she was far away and had not eaten. She then hung up the phone, police said.

Detectives believe the teen might be in danger and are urging anyone with information on her disappearance to call Detective Simmons at 305-949-2940 or call the North Miami Beach Police Department.

