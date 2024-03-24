Police search for second suspect who threw Molotov cocktail into Hialeah barbershop before it burned down

One of the men accused of setting a Hialeah barbershop ablaze was arrested and appeared in bond court on Saturday, but another remains at large.

Police say Miguel Reyes Jr, 38, and Alberto Gonzalez, 56, threw two Molotov cocktails at the business that burned down along West 1st Avenue and 49th Street on Friday.

Court records show that Reyes is being held with no bond for burglary and 1st degree arson charges. He also faces a $7,500 bond for having a destructive device, according to the court records.

On Sunday, Hialeah Police identified the second suspect in this arson case as Alberto Gonzalez, who has yet to be found and charged.

Police say Miguel Reyes Jr, (left) and Alberto Gonzalez (right) threw two Molotov cocktails at the business that burned down.

Police say the two were caught on CCTV footage, shattering the business' front window and throwing two Molotov cocktails into the structure -- causing more than $100,000 in damages.

During Reyes' bond court hearing on Saturday, the judge reportedly stated that the burglary charge could be punishable by life in prison.

Reyes was read a stay away order from the barber shop, court records show.

Video captured from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke coming from the business as first responders attempted to put out the blaze.

Officials said the fire did not spread to any of the neighboring businesses.

The owner of the business, Ariel Esquivel, told NBC6 he has insurance, but is very upset to have lost everything.

Although there were also no reported injuries due to the fire, at least eight employees are now without a job.

“We feel awful. We're all basically out of a job," Esquivel said. "Now, I suppose little by little we'll get back on our feet. We'll be alright."

Anyone with information on Aberto Gonzalez is asked to contact Hialeah Detectives at (305) 687-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477), if you wish to remain anonymous.