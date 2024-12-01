Police search for suspect after 17-year-old shot in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:05 p.m., MDPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 13800 block of SW 262nd Street, where they found the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police say the victim was walking with another teen when they heard gunshots. The 17-year-old realized he had been shot and ran to a nearby residence to call 911.

MDPD continues to search for the suspect and is asking the community for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).