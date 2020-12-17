Police Search for Suspects in I-95 Road Rage Shooting

Police are searching for the person who opened fire during a road rage incident Thursday in the middle of Interstate 95 in Miami.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. on I-95 in the area of Northwest 62nd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victims -- two men -- were in a white Dodge Challenger when a black Bentley SUV pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

One of the bullets grazed the driver, but he is expected to recover. The passenger was not hurt. Family members told NBC 6 the victims are brothers from Boynton Beach who were driving down to take pictures in Wynwood because one of them is a photographer.

Police says there were four men in the Bentley. They had no further information.

