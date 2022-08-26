Police Searching for Armed Bank Robbers in Hollywood

Several law enforcement agencies searching for two men who they say robbed a Chase bank at gunpoint Friday in Hollywood, according to the FBI.

The armed robbery happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the branch at 4223 Hollywood Boulevard, officials at the FBI's Miami field office said.

The robbers entered the bank, brandished firearms and demanded money from a bank employee, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported. The FBI would not release the amount of money that was stolen.

Hollywood Police and the Broward Sheriff's Office are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 754-703-2000.