Police Searching for Gunman Who Shot Up Fire Rescue Truck in Lauderhill

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck Friday.

The truck was traveling in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street when the man fired several shots at it, Lauderhill Police officials said.

There were no patients in the truck and fire rescue personnel weren't injured, but the truck suffered damage to its engine compartment.

The incident remains under investigation.

