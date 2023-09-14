Miami Commissioner “Alex” Diaz de la Portilla arrested on money laundering, bribery charges

Miami Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Diaz de la Portilla was arrested Thursday on money laundering and other charges, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Diaz de la Portilla and attorney William W. Riley Jr, on one count of money laundering, three counts of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, one count of bribery, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Diaz de la Portilla, 58, is also charged with four counts of official misconduct, one count of campaign contribution in excess of legal limits, and two counts of failure to report a gift, according to a statement by FDLE.

Riley Jr., 48, is also charged with failure to disclose lobbyist expenses.

The commissioner was present at a short City Commission meeting Thursday at City Hall, before being arrested in the afternoon.

According to FDLE, agents found evidence indicating Diaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. accepted more than $15,000 in payments for Diaz de la Portilla’s brother’s Miami-Dade County Court judicial campaign, but did not report them, as required by Florida Statutes.

Riley Jr. controlled a bank account in the name of a Delaware-based corporation to launder approximately $245,000 in concealed political contributions made by a management services company in exchange for permission to build a sports complex in Miami, the FDLE said.

“It is always sad and regrettable when an elected official is criminally charged with abusing the public’s trust, but the community should find some solace in the fact that today’s arrest will shine a bright light on the alleged criminal conduct,” stated Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust Executive Director Jose Arrojo. “The investigation leading to today’s arrest of City of Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and local attorney William W. Riley, Jr. began as an inquiry into possible violations of local ethics ordinances. Once it became evident that a violation of criminal law was indicated, the matter was brought to prosecutors and law enforcement.”

Further investigation determined Diaz de la Portilla also operated and controlled two political committees used not only to support his brother’s campaign, but also for personal expenditures.

Records obtained by the FDLE showed that one of the committees reported total donations of approximately $2.3 million and the other reported total donations of more than $800,000.

Diaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center and are expected to appear in front of a judge in first appearance bond court in Miami on Friday.

Diaz de la Portilla was being held on a $72,000 bond, while Riley Jr. was being held on a $46,000 bond.