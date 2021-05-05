Police Searching for Miami-Dade Teen Girl Missing Since Tuesday

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Police issued an alert for 13-year-old Isabella Companioni, who was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue. Police say she may be in need of services.

Companioni is 5’4” tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.