Police Searching for Miami Teen Girl Reported Missing

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen girl who was reported missing Monday morning.

13-year-old Chloe Maarouf was last seen in the 100 block of Southwest 10th Street and reported missing.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink hat, black sweater and black shoes while carrying a red and brown backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or call 911.