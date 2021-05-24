Miami

Police Searching for Miami Teen Girl Reported Missing

13-year-old Chloe Maarouf was last seen in the 100 block of Southwest 10th Street

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen girl who was reported missing Monday morning.

13-year-old Chloe Maarouf was last seen in the 100 block of Southwest 10th Street and reported missing.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink hat, black sweater and black shoes while carrying a red and brown backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or call 911.

