Miami-Dade

Police Searching for Missing Miami Beach Woman Suffering From Mental Disorders

34-year-old Kayline DeCastro was last seen September 24th after speaking with her aunt about going to the hospital for several health issues

By NBC 6

Miami Beach Police Department

Police in Miami Beach are searching for a woman who went missing last week after discussing psychiatric treatment for multiple mental disorders with her family.

34-year-old Kayline DeCastro was last seen September 24th after speaking with her aunt about going to the hospital for several health issues.

DeCastro is 5'3" tall and weights 170 pounds with auburn colored hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with blue jeans and Nike slides. She has a small Chinese symbol tattoo on the back of her neck and another tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami BeachMissing person
