Police Searching for Missing Teen Last Seen Near Miami Home

Police are asking for assistance in searching for a missing teen who was last seen outside a Miami home late Wednesday night.

Miami Police issued an alert for 12-year-old Michaela Britton, who was last seen around 11 PM in the 2800 block of Northwest South River Drive.

Britton is 5’ tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogger pants. She may be traveling with two other teens at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.