Police Searching for Suspects After Innocent Bystander Shot Outside Miami Cafe

Police are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a brazen shooting outside a Miami cafe that left an innocent bystander wounded.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on March 28 outside Gallito’s Café on Northwest 36th Street in Allapattah.

Surveillance footage showed one suspect pulling out a gun and loading it in front of the restaurant.

"They’re quite brazen because it appears they did not try to cover up their identity in any type of way," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A short time after, the suspect shot an innocent bystander who had just left the restaurant. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg.

Police said the gunman and another suspect fled in a white pickup truck.

"We are considering him armed and dangerous, he just brazenly pulled out this firearm, you can see him actually loading the firearm as well minutes before striking the victim," Delva said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.