Caught on Camera

Police Searching for Suspects After Innocent Bystander Shot Outside Miami Cafe

By NBC 6

Police are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a brazen shooting outside a Miami cafe that left an innocent bystander wounded.
Miami Police Department

Police are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a brazen shooting outside a Miami cafe that left an innocent bystander wounded.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on March 28 outside Gallito’s Café on Northwest 36th Street in Allapattah.

Surveillance footage showed one suspect pulling out a gun and loading it in front of the restaurant.

"They’re quite brazen because it appears they did not try to cover up their identity in any type of way," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A short time after, the suspect shot an innocent bystander who had just left the restaurant. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg.

Police said the gunman and another suspect fled in a white pickup truck.

"We are considering him armed and dangerous, he just brazenly pulled out this firearm, you can see him actually loading the firearm as well minutes before striking the victim," Delva said.

Local

Broward County 1 hour ago

Man Burglarized Cars While Victims Mourned at North Lauderdale Cemetery: BSO

Delray Beach 2 hours ago

Man Who Damaged South Florida LGBTQ Streetscape Must Write Essay on Pulse

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiamiallapattah
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us