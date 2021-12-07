Miami-Dade County

Police Searching for Woman Abducted From Miami-Dade Home

Miami-Dade Police officials said 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd was abducted early Tuesday

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Police

Police are searching for a woman who was abducted from a Miami-Dade home early Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd works as a caretaker and was working at a home at 13840 Southwest 285th Terrace when a man knocked on the door around 12:30 a.m. and Lloyd answered it.

The man started beating Lloyd and dragged her before forcing her into a white Honda Civic with Florida license Y650DL and fleeing the scene, police said.

A co-worker later arrived at the home and found Lloyd was missing, officials said.

Police don't know who the man is and are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lloyd to call them at 305-378-4342.

