Police seek SUV and driver in hit-and-run that killed man in NW Miami-Dade

Police are still searching for a driver and an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in northwest Miami-Dade back in November.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 132nd Street.

The victim was hit by a 2014 Honda CR-V, whose driver fled the scene without helping or reporting the crash, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The victim's identity wasn't released.

Police on Thursday released photos of the CR-V, which they said is blue and has front end and right side damage. It has a Florida license plate of GPNU61.

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: We are seeking the assistance of the community in locating the vehicle involved in a HIT & RUN FATALITY that occurred on 11/1/2024 in the area of NW 27 Avenue and NW 132 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)… pic.twitter.com/8LUYulVypT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 3, 2025

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.