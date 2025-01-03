Miami-Dade County

Police seek SUV and driver in hit-and-run that killed man in NW Miami-Dade

The victim was hit by a 2014 Honda CR-V, whose driver fled the scene without helping or reporting the crash, Miami-Dade Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Police are still searching for a driver and an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in northwest Miami-Dade back in November.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 132nd Street.

The victim was hit by a 2014 Honda CR-V, whose driver fled the scene without helping or reporting the crash, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The victim's identity wasn't released.

Police on Thursday released photos of the CR-V, which they said is blue and has front end and right side damage. It has a Florida license plate of GPNU61.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Miami-Dade County
