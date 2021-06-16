Police Shoot, Injure Suspect in Davie Neighborhood

Two Davie police officers have been placed on administrative leave after shooting and injuring a suspect who fired at them Wednesday in a neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 6:22 p.m. at Park City West after officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

Before officers arrived, the suspect fired at an unoccupied vehicle near a residence. When the two officers encountered the suspect in the neighborhood, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was eventually struck.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery, but police say he's expected to recover.

No officers were injured. The officers involved have placed on administrative leave.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.