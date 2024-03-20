Cellphone video shows police shooting armed man in NW Miami-Dade park

Authorities are investigating after police shot an armed man who fled officers Wednesday in the Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville.

According to Miami-Dade Police, before 6:50 p.m., officers spotted a car that committed a traffic infraction and activated their lights to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, the driver fled.

As he fled police, the driver lost control and hit a parked vehicle and fence on Northwest 24th Avenue and 50th Street, police said. He then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The man was allegedly armed as he ran across a park where kids were playing, police said.

Witnesses say everything happened so quickly. Jeffrey Owens recorded the shooting on his cellphone.

“Soon as I heard, 'hey, get down,' I saw it, witnessed it,” Owens said.

He and several kids were at the park on Northwest 24th Avenue and 50th Street when they saw the man running.

“They were telling him, 'get down, get down, get down,'" Owens said. “I got the kids to safety out of the way, I let them do their job."

The video shows a man running as police tell him to drop a gun. Gunshots are fired, and the man collapses on the ground and screams in pain. After the shooting, police yell at the man again to drop the gun.

“I saw the weapon in his hand, I could see the weapon in his hand, I saw it,” Owens said.

Police said the man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. His identity wasn't released.

It's unclear how many shots were fired and how many times he was shot. No one else was injured.

Police also recovered one gun from the scene.

Owens is thankful he and everyone else around him walked away unharmed.

“As long as the kids were safe, made sure everyone was protected and safe was my goal,” Owens said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.