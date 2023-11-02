Police shut down part of SR 7 after deadly crash in Miami Gardens

One person is dead and another was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning crash Thursday shut down a portion of State Road 7 in both directions, officials said.

Video captured at the scene shows two cars were involved in the crash and it appears one of them was charred after a fire broke out. There was also debris scattered in the road.

Officials closed off a section of SR 7 in both directions, from 207th Street to 215th Street, to conduct the crash investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel told NBC6 one person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and another was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet released any information on the identities of the victims or the events that led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.