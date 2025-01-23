Miami-Dade County

Police trying to identify child dropped off at Miami-Dade elementary school

The child was dropped off at North Miami Elementary on Northeast 14th Street around 7:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Schools Police said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are trying to identify a child who was dropped off at a Miami-Dade school Thursday morning.

The child was dropped off at North Miami Elementary on Northeast 14th Street around 7:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Schools Police said.

There were no records at the school showing the child was a registered student there.

Police released a photo of the child and the man who dropped the child off, along with a photo of the black BMW the man was driving.

Anyone with information on the child or man is asked to call police at 305-995-1553.

