Police trying to identify child dropped off at Miami-Dade elementary school

Police are trying to identify a child who was dropped off at a Miami-Dade school Thursday morning.
The child was dropped off at North Miami Elementary on Northeast 14th Street around 7:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Schools Police said.
There were no records at the school showing the child was a registered student there.
Police released a photo of the child and the man who dropped the child off, along with a photo of the black BMW the man was driving.
Anyone with information on the child or man is asked to call police at 305-995-1553.