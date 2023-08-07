Police union president hopes to see Freddy Ramirez back on the job after recovery

The president of the South Florida police union is speaking out about Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez's future of his career weeks after the director shot himself in the head.

Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, told NBC6 he'd like to see Ramirez step back into his position as director.

"I'm sure him and his family are making the decision what his future may hold," Stahl said Monday. "And the second would be when they release him from the hospital, what is the future of him staying on as director or not staying on — I hope he does."

On July 23, Ramirez stopped his vehicle, with his wife, Jody Ramirez, inside, along Interstate 75 south of Tampa and shot himself in the head.

Jody Ramirez frantically called 911, and the police director was rushed to a Tampa hospital, where he underwent surgery. He's been hospitalized ever since, and officials said the director "is making progress." Authorities said he didn’t suffer brain damage, but he will likely lose his right eye.

Stahl on Monday also talked about hearing the reports of Freddy Ramirez's progress.

"That he has been doing great, he is moving forward, he is looking to get discharged as quickly as possible, to get out of that hospital and to get moving on with his life in whatever form or direction that him and the family want to take place," Stahl said.

Freddy Ramirez has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department for nearly 30 years. It's the largest department in the southeastern U.S. and 8th largest in the country. In May, he announced his intention to seek election next year to the newly created role of sheriff. It's unclear if he will remain in the race.

Over the weekend, the police director and his wife released a statement through their lawyer hoping to clarify what happened during the shooting and the events leading up to it.

In the five-paragraph statement, the couple responds to news reports of the incidents, with Jody Ramirez emphasizing that there was no hint of physical aggression between her and her husband "at no time." The couple also disputes a witness report that the police director pointed a gun at himself outside a Tampa hotel.