Police work to ID 6th suspect in brutal beating of student near Stoneman Douglas High

Coral Springs Police are asking the public for help in identifying another suspect allegedly involved in the attack of a student near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month that led to five arrests.

Five teens are already facing charges after video captured the student being brutally beaten and slammed to the ground on his head at North Community Park on Dec. 12.

Video posted on social media showed the teen get tossed in the air and then thrown to the ground by a group of students.

The video shows the student lying on the ground, not moving, and apparently unconscious in the lot, which serves as overflow parking for students.

Coral Springs Police said the student was taken to a local hospital, but was expected to be okay.

Police said detectives have been working tirelessly with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward County State Attorney’s Office, to swiftly identify and apprehend the individuals involved.

On Friday, police announced they'd arrested five teens on felony battery charges in the attack.

Police also noted that they have around 50 officers on a daily basis who are assigned to patrol areas around schools during dismissal. There were two patrol officers around North Community Park during dismissal time last Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Det. James Kaban at jkaban@coralsprings.gov or 954-346-1229.