A Pompano Beach Fire Rescue truck was involved in a major crash on Thursday.

The crash happened on Northwest 31st Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard. Authorities have shut down the roads around the crash.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the heavily damaged fire truck and another white truck in the middle of the intersection.

Further details were not available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.