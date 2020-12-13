Pompano Beach Residents Asked to Stay Indoors as Authorities Search for Armed Tennessee Fugitive

Police are asking Pompano Beach residents to stay indoors as local and federal authorities search for an armed Tennessee fugitive in the area.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, at around 10:45 Sunday morning, deputies in Pompano Beach were alerted of a vehicle that held two fugitives who escaped from a Tennessee correctional complex.

After several hours, authorities were able to locate the two men at the 600 block of North Ocean Drive. Police say when they attempted to make contact, both men fled on foot.

One of the fugitives, 36-year-old Robert Brown, was apprehended by officers. Brown was serving a sentence for rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

BSO says the second fugitive, 34-year-old Christopher Osteen, is still at large.

Police are asking Pompano Beach residents to stay inside, lock their doors and call authorities if they come into contact with Osteen or witness anything suspicious.

Osteen is described by authorities as a six-foot-tall white male that weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and tan shoes.

Police say Osteen should be considered armed and dangerous.

BSO deputies and S.W.A.T. teams are currently assisting U.S. Marshals in searching for Osteen.

He is currently serving a sentence for aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC 6 online or on air for updates.