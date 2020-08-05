Pompano Beach High School Campus Monitor Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Minors

A Broward County Public Schools campus monitor is behind bars after allegedly soliciting minors at a Pompano Beach high school.

According to Special Victims Unit Detective Robert Rausch, the boys - one 17, the other 15 - were approached by 31-year-old Alton Johnson at Blanche Ely High School back in February. Johnson asked the two juveniles to send him sexually explicit videos.

Authorities say, in one case, Johnson offered one of the juveniles $125 in exchange for the video.

In addition to asking for videos, investigators also discovered Johnson had sent “pornographic images” to one of the juveniles.

"Sexting shouldn’t be happening between kids, and it definitely shouldn’t be happening between children and adults, let alone their teachers or anybody that works for their schools," Rausch said.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday, August 4th, and faces five criminal charges, including soliciting minors and transmitting harmful material to minors.

Detectives fear there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Victims Unit Detective, Robert Rausch, at 954-321-4234, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

In statement, Broward County schools said:

"The District's Special Investigative Unit is cooperating with law enforcement on this matter and defers to BSO for any additional information."