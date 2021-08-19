Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Returning to all Miami Dade College Campuses

Miami Dade College will reopen pop-up vaccination sites at all MDC campuses and its outreach center during the months of August and September.

The sites will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

MDC students and employees who present a vaccination card at any campus student life office will receive a gift card from Chick-fil-A or Follett Book Stores, while supplies last.

The vaccination cards must be from one of the campus pop-up or North Campus locations.

The college operated pop-up vaccination sites at all of its campuses this past spring and summer.

The mass vaccination site located at MDC North Campus has administered vaccines to more than 350,000 people and remains operational for vaccines and testing.

The pop-up vaccination schedule is listed below.

Homestead Campus

500 College Terrace, West Parking Lot (corner of English Ave. and NE 6th St.)

Homestead, Florida 33030

First dose: 8/23 & 8/24

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

**will close at 2 p.m. on 8/24

Second dose: 09/13 & 09/14

Kendall Campus

11011 SW 104 Street, Parking Lot 3

Miami, FL 33176-3393

First dose: 8/23

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/13

Wolfson Campus

300 NE Second Ave., Building 2 breezeway

Miami, FL 33132

First dose: 8/24

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/14

Padron Campus

627 SW 27th Ave., Room 3102

Miami, FL 33135

First dose: 8/24

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/14

Medical Campus

950 NW 20th St., Room 3102

Miami, FL 33127

First dose: 8/25

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/15

Carrie P. Meek Entrepreneurial Education Center (MEEC)

6300 NW Seventh Ave., Parking lot behind building

Miami, FL 33150

First dose: 8/27

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/17

Hialeah Campus

1780 W 49th Street, Lot 5 (enter through 17th Ct.)

Hialeah, Florida 33012

First dose: 8/27

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 9/17

West Campus

3800 NW 115th Ave.

Doral, FL 33178

First dose: 08/27

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 9/17